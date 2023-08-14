SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.82% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 44,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,478. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.51). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a negative net margin of 813.27%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SenesTech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

