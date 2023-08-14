Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, August 22nd

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SRE opened at $144.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.13. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.