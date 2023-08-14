SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

