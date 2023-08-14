Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $911,982.61 and $1,574.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003899 USD and is down -90.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,434.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

