Sean E. Menke Sells 100,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,767,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,932,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SABR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,079,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,484. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

