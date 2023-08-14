Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$66.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIFZF. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

