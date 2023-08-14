Scotiabank Cuts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $43.50

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $44.00 to $43.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

