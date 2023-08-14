Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Scilex Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of SCLXW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Scilex has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Scilex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scilex by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain. The company's principal product includes ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Further Reading

