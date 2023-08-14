Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 6.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 127,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,682. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

