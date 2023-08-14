Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.97. 178,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

