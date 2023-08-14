Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Decreased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.