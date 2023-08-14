Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scholar Rock Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

