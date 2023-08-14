Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.6 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $234.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.51 and its 200 day moving average is $223.43. Schindler has a twelve month low of $150.96 and a twelve month high of $244.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.75.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

