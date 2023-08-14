Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 3.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Barrick Gold by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,011 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,077 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,440 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,227,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

