Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Canada Goose makes up approximately 1.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Canada Goose worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Canada Goose Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

