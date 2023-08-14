Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LLY traded up $10.23 on Monday, reaching $538.51. 1,904,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $542.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

