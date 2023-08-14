Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 71,604 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71,604 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $303.55. 9,244,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,380,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $781.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.