Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

