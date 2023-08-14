Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $111.57. 348,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,976. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.