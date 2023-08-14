Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $7.66 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.14. 533,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

