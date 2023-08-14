Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.45. 385,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,505. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

