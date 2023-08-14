Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PEP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.12. The company had a trading volume of 777,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,378. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

