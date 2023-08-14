Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.2 %

Amdocs stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.16. 190,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,674. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

