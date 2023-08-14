Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 75,454 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,454 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,382,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,567,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,163,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,683. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

