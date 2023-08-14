Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of SAPIF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.06. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

