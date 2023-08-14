Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Saputo
Saputo Stock Up 0.8 %
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.