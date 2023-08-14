Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years. Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.70 on Monday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sapiens International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sapiens International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sapiens International

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.