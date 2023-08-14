Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,291. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sanmina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,113,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,249,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

