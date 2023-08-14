Samuel A. Calagione III Sells 12,901 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.7 %

SAM traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $361.36. 74,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.42 and a 200-day moving average of $329.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,524,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,019,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

