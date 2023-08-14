SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $19,323.65 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013975 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,276.37 or 1.00080641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02272454 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,974.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

