SALT Price Tops $0.0234 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $19,496.39 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013931 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,311.02 or 1.00037908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0227001 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,655.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.