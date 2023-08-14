Safe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $110.98 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Safe has a market capitalization of $110.98 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00018209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00186402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028646 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.32833527 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

