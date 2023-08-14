Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

Shares of RYKKY remained flat at $13.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.