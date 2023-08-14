Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
Shares of RYKKY remained flat at $13.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
