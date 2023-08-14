Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $48.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.29.
Several research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
RYAN opened at $44.50 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.45.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
