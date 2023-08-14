Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial began coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

RUSMF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

