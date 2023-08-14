Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial began coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RUSMF
Russel Metals Price Performance
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.