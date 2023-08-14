Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBY. Cormark reduced their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE:RBY traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.10. 12,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.10. Rubellite Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 65.25% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. Analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.260078 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

