RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 322,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

