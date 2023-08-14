Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target to C$14.00

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDALF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MDA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTC MDALF traded up C$1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.76. 23,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.59. MDA has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.28.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

