Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $6.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

