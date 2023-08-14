Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. Roots has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

