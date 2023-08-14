Ronald Peck Sells 1,324 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $25.10. 210,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.74. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

