Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $995.21 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,998.74 or 0.06809098 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $995.21 million and $6.12 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 497,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,917 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 500,881.6494293 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,003.66169551 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,697,627.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.