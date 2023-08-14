Roblox (RBLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/11/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Roblox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/17/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Roblox Trading Up 2.4 %
RBLX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. 12,825,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Roblox
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after buying an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $81,174,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
