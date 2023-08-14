Roblox (RBLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00.

8/9/2023 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Roblox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBLX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. 12,825,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $377,769.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,840,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $377,769.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,840,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,650. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after buying an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $81,174,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

