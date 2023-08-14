Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,746,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.22. 1,791,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,428,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

