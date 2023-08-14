Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.92. 163,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,254. The firm has a market cap of $650.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.78.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

