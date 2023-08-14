Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sterling Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

