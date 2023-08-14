Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 183.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,781,953. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

