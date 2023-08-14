Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 3,182 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.74. The stock had a trading volume of 310,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

