Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.08. The company had a trading volume of 513,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $436.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

