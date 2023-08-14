Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average is $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

