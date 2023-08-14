Richelieu Gestion PLC Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Richelieu Gestion PLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.39. 108,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,946,433. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.